Trump Thought Sidney Powell’s Dominion Election Interference Theory Sounded ‘Crazy’ Per Hope Hicks J6 Testimony

Former President Donald Trump thought Sidney Powell’s election interference conspiracy theory sounded “crazy,” according to testimony from Hope Hicks released by the January 6th Select Committee released late Thursday night.

Trump apparently muted an Oval Office telephone while Powell said that money was funneled from Venezuela and Cuba into Dominion to overturn the results. At that point, Trump said, “This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?” From the report:

She pointed a finger at Dominion, claiming its software was “created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election,” and Giuliani echoed her claims!” Hope Hicks told the Select Committee how that press conference was received in the White House. The day after the press conference, President Trump spoke by phone with Sidney Powell from the Oval Office. During the call, Powell repeated the same claims of foreign interference in the election she had made at the press conference. While she was speaking, the President muted his speakerphone and laughed at Powell, telling the others in the room, “This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?”

More new details are sure to be revealed from the final 845-page report released on Thursday, just days before the Holiday weekend. Self-described “Internet Holligan,” Acyn shared a screen capture of a page from the report via Twitter:

Dominion is currently suing Fox News for a massive amount in damages, alleging they had been libeled by unproven conspiracy theories put forth on its airwaves.

