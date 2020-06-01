President Donald Trump has resisted calls to deliver an address in light of the continued uproar over the killing of George Floyd. Instead, Monday morning he live-tweeted his viewing of Fox & Friends to bash his political foes over the violence and damage that has competed with peaceful protests against racial injustice.

“I don’t see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in. This is an ANTIFA Organization. It seems that the first time we saw it in a major way was Occupy Wall Street. It’s the same mindset.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends TRUE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

“These were the people that trashed Seattle years ago. Who’s paying for these people. I was appalled that 13 of Joe Biden’s staff were donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis. They should have stayed in jail until this is over (and beyond).” @newtgingrich @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

As you can see from the quote-tweets above, Trump was watching Newt Gingrich and Fox host Brian Kilmeade cheer him on Monday for declaring this weekend that Antifa will be designated as a terrorist organization. (It’s unclear how that will work, since Antifa is a movement, not an organization with any leadership.)

The former house speaker also brought up reports that Joe Biden’s staff made donations to a group paying bail for protesters arrested in Minneapolis, prompting Trump to rip his “clueless” opponent in the 2020 election.

“Sleep Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Trump said. “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

Sleep Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

After that, Trump made it clear that it is the election he’s focused on:

NOVEMBER 3RD. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

