comScore

Trump Weighs in on Civil Unrest By Citing Fox & Friends to Rip ‘Clueless’ Joe Biden

By Ken MeyerJun 1st, 2020, 9:26 am

President Donald Trump has resisted calls to deliver an address in light of the continued uproar over the killing of George Floyd. Instead, Monday morning he live-tweeted his viewing of Fox & Friends to bash his political foes over the violence and damage that has competed with peaceful protests against racial injustice.

As you can see from the quote-tweets above, Trump was watching Newt Gingrich and Fox host Brian Kilmeade cheer him on Monday for declaring this weekend that Antifa will be designated as a terrorist organization. (It’s unclear how that will work, since Antifa is a movement, not an organization with any leadership.)

The former house speaker also brought up reports that Joe Biden’s staff made donations to a group paying bail for protesters arrested in Minneapolis, prompting Trump to rip his “clueless” opponent in the 2020 election.

“Sleep Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Trump said. “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

After that, Trump made it clear that it is the election he’s focused on:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: