President Donald Trump has a bold strategy for being only the third president in history to get impeached: apparently deny it happened.

While speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, Trump responded to a question about how it felt to get impeached by saying “I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax.”

“It’s a set up, it’s a horrible thing they did. They happen to have a small majority and they took that small majority and they forced people and they said, I watched Pelosi out there saying, oh, no, we don’t want to talk to anybody. They tried to get them to do what they had to do and many of those people were like Jeff [Van Drew] where they didn’t have want to go that way. To me it doesn’t feel like impeachment,” Trump said, going on to praise the supposed size of his rally in Michigan.

“It doesn’t feel like impeachment. And you know what, it’s a phony deal and they cheapen the word impeachment, it’s an ugly word, but they cheapen the word impeachment. That should never again happen to another president,” Trump said.

The argument from Trump comports with an argument Trump retweeted earlier this morning (alongside a slew of other anti-impeachment tweets), falsely claiming that Trump was not actually impeached because the Senate has not voted to remove him.

According to Article One of the Constitution:

“The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”

The Constitution also lays out that Senate has the power to try an impeachment and vote to convict, which would result in expulsion from office. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over this trial.

The Constitution does not mention that the Supreme Court as having a role to play in impeachment, and SCOTUS under William Rehnquist has previously said the court does not believe it is supposed to take part in impeachment proceedings.

