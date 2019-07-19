The View co-host Ana Navarro condemned Republicans who refused to explicitly condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on progressive congresswomen as racist, singling out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Co-host Meghan McCain was speaking about how Republicans have reached out to her to express concern about the events of this week.

“This, I do think is one of those moments much like Charlottesville that will stand in memory,” McCain said.

Navarro-Cardenas then took aim at GOP lawmakers who have twisted themselves to not explicitly criticize Trump. “We have seen a lot of Republicans, people that you and I know who would have been able to do it before this, contort themselves into ridiculous shapes all this week trying to say it was not racist.”

She then pointed to Rubio as a specific example.

The tweet was wrong & the chant last night grotesque The left wing politicians & many in the media demanding outrage are self righteous hypocrites And the “outrage & response cycle” allows for only 2 sides & demands you pick or else It’s a stupid game that I refuse to play pic.twitter.com/AhM4epeqNx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2019

“I have seen him try to justify this. I have seen him call people who are outraged like me — he calls it self-righteous hypocrites,” she said. “Let me tell you what self-righteous hypocrisy is: tweeting Bible verses every day, and remaining silent.”

“You know what self-righteous hypocrisy is? Representing a community full of Venezuelans and Cubans and Haitians and Puerto Ricans, people who hear everyday ‘go back to where you came from,’ then trying to play it as a both sides issue,” she said.

Watch above, via ABC.

