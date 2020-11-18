The Wall Street Journal editorial board shot down President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged in Joe Biden’s favor, explaining why the allegations are unlikely.

In its most recent article on Tuesday, the editorial board wrote, “President Trump has so far been unwilling to concede to Joe Biden, and his latest argument is that the voting machines must have been rigged,” before questioning, “Where’s the evidence?”

“Strong claims need strong proof, not rumors and innuendo on Twitter,” they declared.

The board then ran through the rigging allegations, which largely center around electronic voting company Dominion Voting, and pointed out why the claims are either unlikely or make no sense at all.

The article ruled, “so far there’s no good evidence of voting problems that would come close to Mr. Biden’s lead of 73,000 votes in Pennsylvania or 145,000 in Michigan,” adding, “If Georgia’s recount doesn’t find big irregularities, then these claims should be put to rest.”

“In the George W. Bush years, the conspiratorial left focused on Diebold, a maker of electronic voting machines. It would be a mistake for anyone on the right to go down a similar dead end,” the editorial board concluded, “especially if Georgia’s paper ballots give the same result as the computers.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged after Biden was projected to be the winner.

“I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]