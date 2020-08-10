WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds White House News Conference

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is set to hold a White House news conference at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump signed a memorandum supporting an additional unemployment benefit, claiming that states would also need to agree to support a portion of the bill so the federal government can pay any of the additional benefits. He then reversed that same claim while talking to reporters a few hours later and said that the federal government would cover all the costs if asked to do so by the governors.

He later attacked Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) for condemning the executive orders he signed over the weekend regarding coronavirus relief in a Monday tweet.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

A Monday report, which was released amid debates regarding the reopening of schools during the pandemic, also showed that nearly 100,000 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks of July, despite the president’s claims that children are immune.

Watch live above, via The White House.

