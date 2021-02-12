WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump — Day 4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues Friday in the Senate, as the former president’s defense team are expected to argue that he did not incite violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, Bruce Castor, one of the lawyers representing Trump, shocked viewers with his rambling defense. Even conservative figures blasted his “terrible” performance while the former president himself was reportedly “deeply unhappy with that performance, he was borderline screaming.”

Trump’s legal team plans to use only one day to present their arguments, according to NBC News, planning on finishing their case by Friday evening.

The House managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), presented their case on Wednesday and Thursday, presenting new footage from Capitol security cameras, some of which showed insurrectionists verbally abusing Capitol police officers.

Despite the video evidence, which Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) labeled as “pretty damning,” the majority of Republican senators will likely vote to acquit Trump. Seventeen Republican senators are needed for a conviction.

Watch above, via PBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]