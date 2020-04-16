WATCH LIVE: Trump Announces White House Plan to Reopen the Country

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold their next daily coronavirus press briefing at 6 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, where the president will detail his plan for “opening up America again.”

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

President Trump’s three-phase plan to slowly reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic was revealed on Thursday, with an unnamed source telling CBS News, “Trump is very much focused on the role of sports coming back as a means to show we are getting back to life.”

You can read the full plan here.

During Wednesday’s briefing, President Trump said that if the White House isn’t happy with a state’s coronavirus response, they’ll take action.

“If we’re not happy, we’ll take very strong action against a state or a governor. If we’re not happy the job a governor’s doing, we’ll let them know about it,” President Trump declared. “And as you know, we have very strong action we can take, including a close down, but we don’t want to do that.”

He added, “We have the right to do whatever we want, but we wouldn’t do that. We would have the right to close down what they’re doing if we want to do that, but we don’t want to do that and I don’t think there’ll be any reason to do that, but we have the right to do that.”

The statement received criticism.

President Trump also responded to reports that he had delayed coronavirus stimulus checks so his signature could be put on them.

“I don’t know too much about it, but I understand my name is there… I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going. I do understand it’s not delaying anything, and I’m satisfied with that,” he said, adding, “I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”

