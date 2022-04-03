Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally in Michigan got off to a wild start with an opening prayer during which a pastor proclaimed him the “current” President of the United States.

Preacher Rick Warzywak gave the opening invocation at the rally, wherein he pushed the Big Lie that Trump was the actual victor of the 2020 election.

Father in heaven, we firmly believe that Donald Trump is the current and true president of the United States. You have raised him up for this season and time to be used, to be part in saving a nation. Bless and protect him and his family from any physical, spiritual attacks, and may his voice still the people to righteous action to bring godly men and women into elected office, in Michigan and across America. We declare that he will be back in office soon — very soon — in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Since the 2020 election, a significant swatch of the Republican Party has expressed the opinion that Trump is the “true” president of the country despite him being defeated by President Joe Biden. Trump continues to falsely claim the election was “rigged” against him, and he remains under investigation between his conspiring against the election and fueling of the January 6th riot.

When Trump himself spoke to close out the rally, he once again pushed his claims that the election was corrupted by fraud. The rally also consisted of false praise for Trump’s record, culture war issues, and the spelling of Rep. Peter Meijer’s (R-MI) name.

Watch above.

(h/t Acyn)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com