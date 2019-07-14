Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called President Donald Trump “a racist ass” during an appearance on MSNBC and added “I can’t wait until he leaves.”

“I never thought I’d see the day when a president was telling immigrants to go back to where we came from. Donald Trump is demonstrating he’s a racist ass. He’s not uniting us. I can’t wait until he leaves the office of the presidency,” Lieu told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Weekends with Alex Witt.

Lieu’s comments echo a tweet he made against Trump earlier, which was discussed on the show.

Hey @realDonaldTrump: What makes America exceptional is we are a nation of immigrants. As an immigrant who served on active duty, I am appalled you are telling us to “go back.” I’m not going back. America is our home. And I will still be in Congress after your racist ass leaves. https://t.co/GHNkTlBEJr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 14, 2019

“Why do you think the president is doing this?” Witt asked.

“I think he’s becoming increasingly more and more unhinged as he sees things are going against him. He has not been able to build his wall, has not been able make the border situation any better and now he’s trying to do other things to amp up his base,” Lieu responded.

“It’s really a new low for him. And I think Americans are going to react very badly against the president,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

