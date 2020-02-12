President Donald Trump refused to say if he’s considering a pardon for his old friend and campaign confidant Roger Stone who was found guilty on seven counts in November of 2017.

Trump appeared to admit that Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the case, early Wednesday morning, after spending part of Tuesday night attacking the Department of Justice for seeking a seven to nine-year prison sentence for Stone after he was found guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Trump was asked during an Oval Office gaggle if he was considering a pardon.

“I don’t want to say that yet but I will tell you people were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people and if you look at what happened I want to thank the Justice Department for seeing this horrible thing,” Trump said. “And I didn’t speak to them by the way, just so you understand. They saw the horribleness of a nine-year sentence for doing nothing. You don’t get nine years for doing something, no one can even define what he did.”

Trump also attacked the federal judge overseeing the Stone case, which comes amid reports that Barr is now personally intervening in cases pertaining to Trump’s allies.

Stone was the last high profile indictment of a Trump ally in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Stone was found guilty on all counts brought against him including charges of obstructing an investigation, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]