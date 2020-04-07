ABC News chief White House correspondent Jon Karl is dismissing Donald Trump’s attack on him during Monday’s press briefing.

Karl beamed into The View on Tuesday for a conversation about how Trump used his latest White House coronavirus task force briefing to blast reporters for grilling him on the government’s pandemic response and the new report from the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general. Trump especially seethed at Karl’s question, calling him a “third rate reporter” and telling the White House Correspondents’ Association chief “You will never make it!”

When Karl was asked for his reaction, he started by noting that Trump thinks every question he’s asked should somehow reflect positively upon himself. After Karl explained the background of his question, Meghan McCain complimented him as “the last journalist on planet Earth I would consider a hack.” Se went on to ask whether Trump is using his fights with reporters to avoid responsibility for his “horrible response.”

“Well, it has happened with alarming consistency. At virtually every one of these briefings, there is a moment where he lashes out in very personal terms at a reporter,” said Karl. “I have to say, I hear that he is spending a good chunk of each day complaining to his top advisers about the way his response to this crisis is being portrayed in the news media. He truly cares about this and is, to a degree, obsessed about it.”

Joy Behar told Karl that the press pool should either get more combative with Trump or walk out of the White House if he won’t answer questions.

While Karl acknowledged the public debate about airing the White House’s briefings live, he shot down the walkout idea as “something that I would never do.” Karl went on from to defend the continuation of briefings, citing a “chilling” comment he got from Dr. Anthony Fauci about how long it might be before America can truly go back to normal. This, in turn, led to Karl’s belittlement of Trump’s insults.

“We go to talk to the experts. We go to put the questions to the president as well, but to that team. It may be frustrating, it may be tempting to walk out. Look, he can insult me all he wants. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter. What matters is getting to the bottom of what is happening with the federal response and how people should be responding to this crisis. That’s the story.”

