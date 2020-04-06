President Donald Trump has gotten testy with a number of reporters during the coronavirus briefings in the past few weeks, and on Monday he snapped at Fox News’ Kristin Fisher for pressing him on coronavirus testing issues.

Trump was pressed multiple times during the briefing, by Fisher and others, about a damning report from the Office of the Inspector General from the Department of Health and Human Services about serious problems in the national response to coronavirus and “a greater sense of confusion” in hospitals due to conflicting guidance.

“Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and keeping staff safe,” the report says.

When asked about that today, the president repeatedly lashed out, asked several questions about when the inspector general was appointed, and swiped at reporters.

As Fisher said “testing is still a big issue in this country,” the president got testy and said hospitals and states are doing testing.

“We are the federal government. We are not supposed to stand on street corners during testing. They go to doctors. They go to hospitals. They go to the state.”

“We have a brand-new testing system that we develop very quickly and that’s your result. And you should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way that you ask a question,” the president continued.

A few minutes later, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl had another heated exchange about the OIG leading to POTUS calling him a “third-rate reporter” who “will never make it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

