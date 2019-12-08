Adam Schiff Dismisses Trump Talk About Rudy Giuliani Report: ‘We Have to Move Forward’

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff brushed off President Donald Trump’s talk about Rudy Giuliani delivering a report on his Ukraine findings, noting Giuliani has refused to comply with subpoenas.

“The president said yesterday that Rudy Giuliani is preparing a report, that he is going to give to the Attorney general and to Congress, what is the plan for this? Is Rudy Giuliani going to come in and testify under oath?” Brennan asked.

Trump had claimed earlier that Giuliani would testify to Congress about his investigation in Ukraine.

“We have subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani for his records and he has refused to comply and refused to cooperate like so many other witnesses that have refused. … I have little idea what the president is talking about,” Schiff responded.

“The president is only too happy to have his personal attorney continue to seek foreign interference in the next election. This is not something that started or ended with Ukraine,” Schiff continued. “We feel we have to move forward and we simply can’t wait for an election in which the president is seeking already to prejudice by foreign intervention.”

Schiff also defended releasing call logs that indicated Giuliani and Lev Parnas both spoke with GOP Rep. Devin Nunes.

“We did not subpoena Devin Nunes’ call records, we did not subpoena any journalist’s call records. That is simply false information being pushed by the president’s allies, but the fact that Mr. Nunes or Giuliani or others show up in this scheme doesn’t make them irrelevant and doesn’t give them a pass,” he told Brennan.

