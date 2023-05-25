‘Is Elon the Running Mate?’: Bizarre DeSantis Campaign Compilation of Elon Musk Clips Puzzles Twitter

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign War Room confused social media users after it published a compilation of clips featuring DeSantis and billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk, prompting some to question whether Musk was DeSantis’ running mate.

The video was posted by the DeSantis War Room on Wednesday following the Florida governor’s disastrous presidential campaign launch event with Musk on Twitter Spaces. In the video, quiet and lo-fi audio of DeSantis’ speech from the event could be heard over looping clips of both DeSantis and Musk.

Governor ​​@RonDeSantis is running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. "We can and we must deliver big results for America." pic.twitter.com/YE6b8sGraL — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 24, 2023

“Our southern border’s collapsed,” said DeSantis, as the video showed a clip of Musk using a flamethrower.

“We cannot allow drug cartels to poison our population with fentanyl,” he said later on in the video, as a clip of Musk dancing played.

The same short compilation of clips played over and over on loop for the duration of the video, and the clip of Musk dancing played a whopping four times in just 3-and-a-half minutes.

The video baffled conservatives and liberals alike, with many social media users arguing that it made Musk look like DeSantis’ running mate, or vice-versa.

Why is there so much footage of Elon Musk in this video? https://t.co/NPGbMZ7QSG — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 25, 2023

I'm sorry, I'm confused. What is going on here. Is Elon the running mate? And why is Elon seen dancing in a tux at some laser show while RDS is talking about Fentanyl poisoning America? https://t.co/5XValfpQlK — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 25, 2023

“Just to clarify, is this actually intended to be a presidential ad for Elon and Ron is running for VP?” questioned Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security adviser for former Vice President Mike Pence.

This is nightmarishly bad. What? https://t.co/eDqrdNKmFF — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 25, 2023

54 seconds of mostly clips of Elon Musk, looped for 3 and a half minutes? This guy's got the juice! https://t.co/sR7Y62HiPL — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 25, 2023

“This is hands down one of the most bizarre campaign videos i’ve ever seen,” tweeted journalist Matt Binder. “Why does random stock footage of Elon Musk take up more than half of your presidential campaign announcement video. is he your running mate?”

I don’t get this. Why is Elon Musk featured so heavily in this? Am I voting for Elon or DeSantis? https://t.co/OTAATPQ96L — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) May 25, 2023

Why is Elon in this??? https://t.co/S8HP4mC9KN — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) May 25, 2023

DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch event was plagued with technical difficulties, which resulted in many Americans being unable to tune in.

The rocky launch was mocked by many, including Fox News, President Joe Biden, and DeSantis’ Republican primary rival, former President Donald Trump, who called the event a “disaster” and a “catastrophe.”

