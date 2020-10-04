CNN’s Ana Cabrera had a confrontational, over-sixteen-minute long interview with Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller Sunday evening, following President Donald Trump‘s SUV ride outside Walter Reed Hospital, where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

Trump’s short excursion was met with swift condemnation as an unnecessary photo op that put the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him at risk, but Miller defended it, bristling at Cabrera’s characterization of it as a “photo op.”

“I don’t think this was a stunt at all,” said Miller. “This was President Trump showing people he’s very gracious for the hospitality they have shown him, the support he has, the hundreds outside Walter Reed Medical Center there.”

Cabrera pointed out that Trump has posted several photos and video messages to his supporters, and he could have done that again without “endangering the lives of Secret Service members.”

Miller retorted that the Secret Service took the situation “very seriously” and was able to take “extra precaution” to protect their agents, although he couldn’t speak to specifics.

“I think it was great that President Trump was able to get out there and show he’s ready to take on this virus head on,” Miller continued. “You can’t stay locked up, whether it be in the attic or basement, or whatever. We need to go out and lead. We need to defeat the virus.”

“He’s been downplaying the virus,” Cabrera said. “Let’s just be honest. Let’s call a spade a spade. He has not been speaking about the virus in a serious manner. Yes, it’s true. We’ve heard him on tape talk about how he intentionally downplayed this virus. He hasn’t worn a mask every time. He’s been holding these rallies without social distancing when most of the people in the crowd not wearing masks either.”

The two went back-and-forth, with Miller insisting that the campaign had been “safe” and “responsible,” and Cabrera expressing doubts. “How is this ‘very safe’ and ‘very responsible’?” she asked at one point.

“What the president has made very clear,” said Miller, “is we can’t stay locked up, hidden in the basement forever. We have to take this head on. As the leader of the free world, he can’t run away from this. You can’t stay locked up in the White House for six months –”

Cabrera cut him off, noting that there were videos of Trump at his campaign rallies, with packed crowds of mostly maskless people. The two went back and forth for several minutes, with Miller insisting that they “followed protocols” and rally attendees had their temperatures checked and were “encouraged” to wear masks — as Cabrera repeatedly pointed out that those masks were not mandatory and social distancing was absolutely not happening.

Cabrera asked Miller if the campaign would institute any “additional protocols” considering the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis, including requiring face masks, pushing Miller for an answer over and over.

“Will the campaign mandate people to wear masks at events for this president?” she asked.

‘The campaign always has and always will hand out masks and make sure people are told that they need to wear them –” replied Miller.

“It’s a yes or no,” said Cabrera, cutting off his filibustering. “Are you going to mandate they wear the masks? Answer the question, Jason. Are you going to mandate they wear the mask, yes or no?”

“We’re going to tell people, just like we always have they need to wear the masks,” he said. “We’ve always told people they need to wear the masks. We’re going to continue to do that. That’s why we’ve been doing it for long before this.”

“So you’re going to continue doing what you’ve done before, is what I’m hearing you say,” replied an incredulous Cabrera. “You will not mandate them to wear masks. You will encourage them. But if they don’t, that’s ok.”

“We’re going to take their temperature, we’re going to give them the mask and we’re going to continue to be safe.”

Cabrera also confronted Miller about Trump attending the fundraiser in Bedminster after White House top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus and Trump’s criticism, even mocking, of Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a face masks.

Just as he had earlier in the day, Miller once again attacked Biden for using a mask “as a prop.”

After more than sixteen contentious minutes, the interview cut off as Miller’s satellite feed went black.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

