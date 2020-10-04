White House Releases Photos of Trump Apparently Signing Blank Piece of Paper at Walter Reed to Show Him at Work

The Trump administration is drawing a great deal of skepticism for insisting Donald Trump is still carrying out his presidential duties, even as he is being treated for the coronavirus.

The White House released a number of photographs over the weekend to claim Trump remains “at work” from Walter Reed, where he has been hospitalized for Covid-19 while numerous administration officials, Republican allies, and campaign staff have also tested positive in recent days.

NEW: The White House has released these photos which purport to show @realDonaldTrump "at work" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/vSRcH7o2Hq — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

The president’s children are also circulating the photos in order to tout their father’s work ethic.

If only all elected officials had this work ethic. @realDonaldTrump is a true warrior. I have admired this unrelenting drive my entire life. pic.twitter.com/oCwwjrUSJ2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 4, 2020

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

As it were, the Trump administration has been accused of fabricating the display, for The Independent noted that political observers found that the time stamp on the photos put them only 10 minutes apart. Furthermore, some have zoomed in on the picture of Trump in his business suit, and from the photo angle, it appears that aside from Trump’s name in sharpie, the page is blank.

ZOOM: @realDonaldTrump appears to be signing his name to a blank sheet of paper in this photo. pic.twitter.com/xlNX24CXn4 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

Accordingly, the Trump administration and the president’s children are drawing tons of mockery for their attempts to convince people that the president remains fully functional while he receives ongoing treatment:

What happens with the blank sheets of paper after he's done signing them? https://t.co/mZokV0O6tu — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 4, 2020

He’s signing blank pieces of paper. Which calls into question his mental state. But you be you. https://t.co/Z8uB8hBMZG — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 4, 2020

Signing blank pieces of paper doesn't show that "nothing can stop him from working for the American people" It raises questions about Donald Trump's mental state https://t.co/F9EFEiFH9g — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 4, 2020

So glad our President is still "relentlessly" signing blank pieces of paper. https://t.co/R1zjZlqF68 — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) October 4, 2020

Because as we all know, the primary role of the POTUS is to sign blank pieces of paper. I've seen more authenticity and RELENTLESS energy from Pete Rose in an autograph booth near Mandalay Bay. https://t.co/FS3va8wmPI — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) October 4, 2020

Absolutely! What America desperately needs is staged photo-ops where the President signs blank pieces of paper. I feel my family's life getting better already!! #Sharpie #TrumpVirus #TrumpLied200KDied #COVID19 #MAGA https://t.co/Br4RuOBpUY — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) October 4, 2020

Oh, look…he's signing blank pieces of paper for a staged photo so his corrupt, deceitful daughter can use it as propaganda and pretend he's not as sick as he is. https://t.co/9GC8MlUb4n — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 4, 2020

Nothing can stop him from signing his name with a Sharpie on a blank piece of paper. RELENTLESSLY USELESS AND DECEPTIVE! https://t.co/Cu4nsXMPxB — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 4, 2020

While the fake president signs blank pieces of paper the suckers and losers of our military and intelligence agencies are keeping you safe. In this time of choosing, remember who the Real Americans are. pic.twitter.com/Vr0TcmLj8N — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 4, 2020

Those sheets of paper are blank though, so it’s not super reassuring… https://t.co/eQAXfq6jsB — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 4, 2020

love to work at my job signing my name in the middle of a blank sheet of paper pic.twitter.com/0RNZEmGuH1 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 4, 2020

He was photographed signing a blank piece of paper, twice in 2 rooms, from a hospital after contracting a deadly virus on the heels of a mass infection event he staged amid a global pandemic he did not do a damn thing about, costing over 200,000 American lives. https://t.co/9MrrmxfWTw — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 4, 2020

It's just so fucking insulting, to blatantly lie like this and never suffer consequences. He's not working. We all know he's not working. For once, it would be fine if he wasn't since he has a serious illness and should rest. Get out of here with this crap. https://t.co/QEzpVS7YZ6 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 4, 2020

Relentlessly takes 10-minute break from watching TV and tweeting to sign a blank piece of paper https://t.co/JO3uqZNuYs — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 4, 2020

Next time you’re kicking out propaganda, don’t shoot so high res. You can see he’s literally just writing with a sharpie in the middle of a blank piece of paper in the second one. https://t.co/wX2N7J0ekE — John Rogers (@jonrog1) October 4, 2020

