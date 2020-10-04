comScore

White House Releases Photos of Trump Apparently Signing Blank Piece of Paper at Walter Reed to Show Him at Work

By Ken MeyerOct 4th, 2020, 2:21 pm
Donald Trump

Screenshot via YouTube.

The Trump administration is drawing a great deal of skepticism for insisting Donald Trump is still carrying out his presidential duties, even as he is being treated for the coronavirus.

The White House released a number of photographs over the weekend to claim Trump remains “at work” from Walter Reed, where he has been hospitalized for Covid-19 while numerous administration officials, Republican allies, and campaign staff have also tested positive in recent days.

The president’s children are also circulating the photos in order to tout their father’s work ethic.

As it were, the Trump administration has been accused of fabricating the display, for The Independent noted that political observers found that the time stamp on the photos put them only 10 minutes apart. Furthermore, some have zoomed in on the picture of Trump in his business suit, and from the photo angle, it appears that aside from Trump’s name in sharpie, the page is blank.

Accordingly, the Trump administration and the president’s children are drawing tons of mockery for their attempts to convince people that the president remains fully functional while he receives ongoing treatment:

