Ana Navarro: The Kansas Anti-Abortion Vote Failed ‘Because Republicans Have Mistresses’

CNN contributor Ana Navarro, now a permanent co-host on The View, told Don Lemon on Wednesday that the reason Republican voters went for a bill protecting abortion in Kansas is that they have children and also are adulterers.

On Tuesday, Kansas voters defeated a ballot measure that would have given the legislature the ability to enact stringent abortion bans, a change to the state’s constitutional protection of abortion.

Lemon discussed that vote with Navarro, saying the numbers mean that many Republicans voted for protecting abortion in the state and asking Navarro simply, “Why?”

“Because Republicans like their rights, too,” said Navarro. “Because Republicans have young girls, young daughters who get pregnant, too.”

“Because Republicans have mistresses,” Navarro added, dropping the “too.”

“Because this is not an issue that is one side or the other,” she continued. “And because this is an issue where people have had rights for 50 years, and taking out a right is one of the most difficult things you can do after people have got used to that right.”

Navarro pointed out that Kansas has not voted for a Democrat “in all of our lifetime,” referring to the state going for LBJ in 1964.

Lemon emphasized again that Republicans tend to oppose abortion, and Navarro again brought up adultery.

“There are there are congresspeople right now, your — Republican U.S. congresspeople, people who were pro, anti-abortion, who it was revealed had sent their girlfriends to have abortions,” she said. “There are many, many people who are incredibly double-faced and hypocritical when it comes to this.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

