Anderson Cooper Gets Pilloried for Defending CNN’s Trump Town Hall: ‘Just Total Horse Sh*t’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper took serious incoming on Thursday after he used his opening monologue to defend the network’s decision to host a town hall with Donald Trump the previous night.

During the 70-minute question-and-answer session with Republicans and Republican-leaning voters in New Hampshire, moderator Kaitlan Collins repeatedly fact-checked and tried to rein in Trump, who at one point called her a “nasty person.” Predictably, Trump lied over and over, which Cooper acknowledged. Nevertheless, he said, the town hall was important.

“Before we begin with tonight’s broadcast, I want to say something about what we witnessed at last night’s town hall,” he began. “Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment. Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on a stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably, continued to spew lie after lie after lie. And I get it. It was disturbing.”

However, he later said it is crucial for those lies to be publicly challenged.

“But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?” Cooper added. “If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite. If lies are allowed to go unchecked, as imperfect as our ability to check them is on a stage in real-time, those lies continue and those lies spread.”

The defense of his network did not go over well with liberals on Twitter, who pilloried the the host. Many critics said CNN is no under no obligation to platform a serial liar. Others disagreed with his framing of the town hall.

This reflects a lack of imagination. The arg is not that media should not cover Trump or what he does. Instead, media must be more thoughtful in its coverage and platforming of Trump, lest they become the de facto production company for disinformation & anti-democratic rhetoric. https://t.co/ZJM0oababy — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) May 12, 2023

Wow, Chris Licht must be really feeling some heat for Anderson Cooper to become a gaslighting scold with his own viewers. https://t.co/hGcv2w6gsT — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) May 12, 2023

Just total horse shit from @andersoncooper and the rest of the CNN stable of shills https://t.co/9qkzLLIk2z — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 12, 2023

.@andersoncooper making same argument as @elonmusk: if you don't choose to subject yourself to a news diet that is 50%+ fascist, you are choosing to be uninformed. It is absurd when a right-wing demagogue says it and just as absurd, demeaning, when a corporate shill says it to US https://t.co/4Syla9MbtT — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) May 12, 2023

This is total strawman bullshit, @AndersonCooper. You know damn well you don't have to platform a lying, abusive, hateful, cruel, racist, sexist insurrectionist in order for your viewers to not be in "silos." Just bullshit apologetics for CNN's decision to puts profits first. https://t.co/SqusJ8OfFm — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 12, 2023

I love you @andersoncooper. But that's not the choice. We hear Trump every day. His social media posts are reproduced. News stations & newspapers carry his statements & report on his every move. His followers lead the House of Representatives, and many state houses. https://t.co/vRC0Nh127K — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) May 12, 2023

In addition to being a Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper makes millions of dollars a year. He doesn’t have to go along with this. He chooses to. https://t.co/EvMMMGb8hc — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) May 12, 2023

This is really pathetic from @AndersonCooper. He's scolding the audience for saying CNN shouldn't have ceded editorial control to Trump; insulting them by saying maybe they hadn't paid attention to what he's done since leaving office. He remains the most overrated man in TV news https://t.co/qCyQwUg8DM — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 12, 2023

Ridiculous false choice presented here by Anderson Cooper. As if platforming a torrent of fascist lies pushes forward a responsible conversation about this nation’s future. https://t.co/eRSQmgDOBx — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 12, 2023

This is incredible bullshit from @andersoncooper – the idea that producing a live Trump rally with is somehow "breaking down silos" is patently ridiculous. Absurd. Offensive. Deeply stupid. I'm embarrassed for him. https://t.co/380v4pt42T — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) May 12, 2023

If only there were any options other than being in a silo or giving an unrepentant amoral anti-democratic twice-impeached former President a 75-minute infomercial. If only there were any other options, you know, like the many many many other options. https://t.co/Occ7VOkyBZ — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) May 12, 2023

