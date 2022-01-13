Andrea Mitchell Accuses Kyrsten Sinema of ‘Total Embarrassment’ of Biden

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) of a “total embarrassment” of President Joe Biden by reiterating her opposition to changing or abolishing the filibuster.

Ahead of Biden meeting Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Sinema gave a speech on the Senate floor and reiterated that she will not support going around the 60-vote threshold despite Biden’s call this week to do so in order to enact pieces of Democratic voting legislation.

On MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, Mitchell said:

Kyrsten Sinema did something that is extraordinary. Yes, anyone who was reading her body language had to know where she came down on this. She made no secret of it but she wasn’t openly publicly verbal about it. But she went to the floor of the Senate within an hour of president coming up there to address her caucus, knowing exactly what he was going to do, and she completely embarrassed, politically embarrassed the leader of her own party, the sitting president of the United States, and was giving absolutely no leeway. She made it absolutely clear that she will not give on this. And to say that she’s in favor of voting reform when it cannot be passed without her changing on the filibuster, and when you look at the history of the filibuster, it’s not sacrosanct, it’s changed any number of years there have been carve-out. So she did something for a freshman senator that was pretty remarkable. It was a total embarrassment to him.

