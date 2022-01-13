Tucker Quadruples, Miller’s Zeros | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Tucker Carlson
Fox News’ top-rated host Tucker Carlson scored big in the ratings on Tuesday night.
The host of Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. not only crushed his time slot rivals in the key 25-54 age demographic and in overall viewers, but also way outpaced his network rival for the number one show on cable: The Five.
Tucker beat out Anderson Cooper’s 817,000 total average viewers and Chris Hayes’ 1.43 million total average viewers at 8 p.m. with a whopping 3.52 million total average viewers.
In the demo, Tucker’s 625,000 viewers far outpaced Coopers’ 196,000 demo viewers and quadrupled Hayes’ 156,000.
The Five, which often tops the charts, came in second place to Tucker with 3.34 million total average viewers and trailed further behind with 464,000 viewers in the demo.
Higher ratings than the rest. Now perhaps higher standards could be next on the show’s agenda.
Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 554,000
• Fox News: 1.77 million
• MSNBC: 921,000
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 121,000
• Fox News: 288,000
• MSNBC: 93,000
Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 675,000
• Fox News: 3.00 million
• MSNBC: 1.70 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 174,000
• Fox News: 526,000
• MSNBC: 190,000
Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
Jason Miller
Former President Donald Trump reportedly declined an offer with “a whole lot of zeroes” to join Jason Miller’s conservative social media platform GETTR.
Clare Malone, writing for the New Yorker, reported that she recently sat down with Miller, a former advisor to Trump, to discuss both the platform and the prospect of his old boss signing up.
Trump is of course still without a permanent home on social media after he was summarily de-platformed last January after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Since then the Twitter alternatives like Parler and Gettr have jockeyed for the Trump touch.
Gettr had a big moment recently, when podcaster and media maven Joe Rogan publicly announced he was joining the site. Huge signups followed. So did questions about fudging follower numbers.
More recently, Democrat one-off Tulsi Gabbard, hugely popular with the online right, made a similar announcement, to less fanfare.
But obviously Trump is the brass ring. And with his own TRUTH Social supposedly on the cusp of launch, a potentially devastating competitor.
Miller optimistically told Malone that in the Trump’s site is not up and running in time for a 2024 announcement, he wouldn’t be surprised to see the former president join Gettr.
Perhaps too optimistic. Malone reports that Miller told him “he’d made Trump an offer with a ‘whole lot of zeros’ apparently in the nine-digit range, to join Gettr—but no dice.”
On top of that bad news reveal, the site is undergoing somewhat of a user revolt (and an unflattering one at that) over recent content crackdowns.
The biggest name could become the biggest competitor, a cash offer rebuffed, and anger in the very base that desires an alternative social media platform in the first place.
That is what you might call hashtag bad week.
