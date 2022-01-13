Tucker Quadruples, Miller’s Zeros | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Tucker Carlson

Fox News’ top-rated host Tucker Carlson scored big in the ratings on Tuesday night.

The host of Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. not only crushed his time slot rivals in the key 25-54 age demographic and in overall viewers, but also way outpaced his network rival for the number one show on cable: The Five.

Tucker beat out Anderson Cooper’s 817,000 total average viewers and Chris Hayes’ 1.43 million total average viewers at 8 p.m. with a whopping 3.52 million total average viewers.

In the demo, Tucker’s 625,000 viewers far outpaced Coopers’ 196,000 demo viewers and quadrupled Hayes’ 156,000.

The Five, which often tops the charts, came in second place to Tucker with 3.34 million total average viewers and trailed further behind with 464,000 viewers in the demo.

Higher ratings than the rest. Now perhaps higher standards could be next on the show’s agenda.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 554,000

• Fox News: 1.77 million

• MSNBC: 921,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 121,000

• Fox News: 288,000

• MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 675,000

• Fox News: 3.00 million

• MSNBC: 1.70 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 174,000

• Fox News: 526,000

• MSNBC: 190,000

Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!