Former Vice President Joe Biden confronted a Breitbart writer who was attempting to defend President Donald Trump’s response to Charlottesville, sternly shouting him down.

“Lets get this straight, he said ‘there are very fine people on both groups.’ They were chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags,” Biden said, wagging his finger at Breitbart’s Joel Pollak at the Iowa State Fair Thursday.

Up close confrontation at the Iowa state fair:this man accuses ⁦@JoeBiden of misquoting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on white supremacists — and Biden tears into him. pic.twitter.com/2ycHT869jP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

Biden then quickly moved on from Pollak.

In recent weeks, far-right personalities have been claiming Trump’s widely-condemned “very fine people on both sides” remark was actually not in reference to white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally – despite the fact that the event was explicitly billed as a white nationalist and white supremacist event, replete with anti-Semitic and racist chants.

Biden famously launched his campaign by criticizing Trump’s response to the rally where Neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. drove a car into a crowd of protesters, killing activist Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“[Trump] now has come down and doubled down on concocting a phony story about how these violent thugs only wanted to protect a statue of Robert E. Lee. Give me a break,” Biden said in April.

