Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe spoke out about the findings of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s just-released report on the FISA process in the investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, which found there was no systemic bias among FBI officials and that the probe was justified.

McCabe, who is now a paid CNN contributor, was interviewed by CNN host Erin Burnett in the wake of report, which did not find any criminal wrongdoing or illegal spying by top FBI officials, directly contradictimg the president’s longtime claims. Current FBI Director Chris Wray, who Trump appointed after he abruptly fired James Comey, also affirmed the IG report’s conclusions.

“The bottom line conclusion, the Inspector General report, the one the president said everybody should watch and be ready for, has concluded the Russia investigation was launched in a legal and unbiased way. What’s your reaction tonight?” Burnett asked.

“A lot of people have asked me today have am I relieved? Am I happy? The answer is no. I expected this result. I was there. I know that we didn’t do anything wrong,” McCabe said. “Rather than plot the coup that the president and the Republicans have been talking about for two years, we did our job. We were presented with facts that clearly called for an investigation. We opened the investigations and pursued them the way the American people would expect us to.”

“On a personal level, since he’s been going after you personally, do you feel vindicated tonight that this report concludes you did the right thing?” Burnett followed up.

“As I said, I’ve known all along that we did the right thing. Not just me but the group of people that I worked with at the FBI,” McCabe reiterated. “It’s been disgusting to watch how the president talks about all of us. How he debases and degrades our organization. How he and the Attorney general, to some extent, have leveled all kinds of false, baseless accusations about the work we did. So is it satisfying today to see the IG come out with truly inescapable conclusions based on evidence? Yeah, it is satisfying, but it’s been a long time coming.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

