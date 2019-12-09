Fox News’ Bret Baier spoke tonight with Congressman John Ratcliffe (R- TX) and said that while there are damning details in the report from DOJ IG Michael Horowitz, it does not back up allegations made by President Donald Trump.

Baier noted the conclusion from Horowitz that they “did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority on Carter Page.”

Ratcliffe said they may have met the “very low threshold” to start the investigation, but “everything after that is an indictment of the process.”

He noted the multiple errors in the FISA application process called out by the Horowitz report, and said there were clear “lies, misrepresentations, false statements, and the failure to turn over exculpatory information.”

Ratcliffe said it’s a validation for everyone who’s been decrying FISA abuse.

Baier said the report also doesn’t exactly back up POTUS’ claims, saying, “This doesn’t back up the President’s ‘it’s a coup to take him down’ in this report.”

“Actually, I don’t know that you can say that,” Ratcliffe responded. “The IG’s role is to find facts, not to necessarily make conclusions.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]