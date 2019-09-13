Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted ABC and Sinclair Broadcast Group after an ad was broadcast during Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate which depicted her in flames.

The 30-second spot showed a photo of the congresswoman catching fire, eventually burning away to reveal skulls in a mass grave. Paid for by the “New Faces GOP PAC,” the ad splices together narration and images of atrocities in Cambodia with Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Democratic Socialism.

Mediaite reported last night that the ad was broadcast on Washington, DC’s ABC station, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. It’s unclear how many markets aired the commercial, but Roll Call reports that Houston and New York also played the spot.

Friday morning on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez ripped ABC and Sinclair over the commercial.

“GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They profit from burning my likeness on TV. But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad?”

