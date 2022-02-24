Applebee’s Apologizes, Pulls Ads After CNN Plays Annoying Commercial During Invasion of Ukraine

Applebee’s has paused airing ads on CNN and issued an apology after the network aired one of its annoying ads during a live broadcast of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces bombarded multiple cities, airports and strategically important military infrastructure, beginning just before dawn on Thursday.

Network personalities Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto were covering the events on Thursday morning when they prepared their audience for a commercial break.

CNN’s viewers heard the sound of air raid sirens as the network cut to a live shot of Kyiv.

In what can be described as either a moment of levity, or the worst ad placement of all time, one of the world’s worst television commercials disrupted the gravity of the moment.

CNN viewers went from being offered a view from the ground in Ukraine, to being promised five boneless wings for $1, so long as they purchase one of Applebee’s hand-crafted hamburgers.

The company’s ad was accompanied by the Zac Brown Band’s brutal hit song Chicken Fried. The moment went viral on Twitter:

Might want to chat with CNN about your ad placement, @Applebees. https://t.co/g8jApBHmBI — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) February 24, 2022

This missile attack is brought to you by Applebees!! THIS is CNN… pic.twitter.com/JIUIhrQBHh — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 24, 2022

A friend once yelled the opening lyrics of Smash Mouth’s “All Star” in a movie theater during a silent moment in a dramatic movie as a dare. This is worse than that moment. pic.twitter.com/d5ltiYAp01 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 24, 2022

love the live, in-coverage applebees ads that @CNN is running alongside a “RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE” chyron. “Chicken Fried” by the Zac Brown band playing over explosions — Brett Bachman (@BrettABachman) February 24, 2022

Applebee’s, which was not at fault for the placement of the ad, unnecessarily apologized on Thursday.

While most people laughed or grimaced at CNN’s awkward moment, Forbes reporter Marty Swant demanded answers.

I asked Applebee’s about the now-viral ad that aired on CNN today during the live broadcast of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and just got the following statement: pic.twitter.com/q3rxA4cJxN — Marty Swant (@martyswant) February 24, 2022

The intrepid journalist tweeted, “I asked Applebee’s about the now-viral ad that aired on CNN today during the live broadcast of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and just got the following statement:

An Applebee’s spokesperson told Swant:

We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. When we were made aware that our ad was placed in this manner, we immediately reached out to CNN to pause our advertising on their network. It never should have aired, and we are disappointed in the actions of the network.

