Ari Melber Mocks Lawyer For Saying ‘Large Portion’ of Country Has Issues With 2020 Election: ‘Large Portion of the Country Believes in Ghosts’

MSNBC host Ari Melber mocked a lawyer for saying that a “large portion” of the country has issues with the results of the 2020 election on Monday, pointing out that a large portion of the country also “believes in ghosts or horoscopes.”

During an interview with Charles Burnham, an attorney for Trump co-conspirator John Eastman, Melber asked, “Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. You accept that fact?”

“Well look, there’s a large portion of the country that has issues with the 2020 election,” Burnham replied. “There are still discussion about things that went on.”

Melber pointed out, “A large portion of the country believes in ghosts or horoscopes. I’m asking you, do you accept the results of the election that Donald Trump lost?”

“Well I’m just here as an attorney representing a client,” Burnham responded, prompting Melber to interrupt, “I don’t keep moving. I want to give you the opportunity to answer it. It’s a very easy question to answer. If you can’t answer it, I’ve got other questions.”

Burnham declared, “Well my personal opinions are neither here nor there. They’re no better than anybody else’s.”

After Melber pushed yet again for an answer, Burnham said, “Well, again, I’m here as an attorney representing a client. My opinions are no better than yours or anybody else’s. I think really the point I’d like to make, if there’s one takeaway here, is that on behalf of my client Dr. Eastman, his main focus throughout his activities in 2020 was focusing on specifically on illegalities in the election.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

