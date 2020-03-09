President Donald Trump, in a Monday afternoon White House press briefing room appearance, did not respond to reporters who shouted at him questioning if he had been tested for the deadly novel coronavirus while leaving the room.

Reporters asked Vice President Mike Pence who took to the podium following Trump the same question – he stated he had not been tested for the deadly virus after possibly being exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) – while telling reporters that he would follow up regarding if Trump was tested.

Pence promised reporters that he would “refer the question” and get an answer from the White House physician.

“So I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we’re taking, which will be major. Thank you very much,” Trump stated as reporters began yelling questions directed at him.

“Have you been tested?” shouted numerous reporters.

Pence then took to the microphone, “Thank you, Mr. President.”

Another reporter asked, “Has he been tested?” with another reporter yelling, “Have you been tested?”

Pence replied, “I have not been tested for the Coronavirus.”

“Has the president been tested?” another reporter asked.

“Let me be sure to get you an answer to that question. I honestly don’t know the answer to the question. We’ll refer that question – and we’ll get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence stated.

via Fox Business.

