In her first press briefing since the 2020 election, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted by reporters regarding President Donald Trump’s election challenges and claims of voter fraud.

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke first asked about the claims made during Rudy Giuliani’s press conference Thursday, which was riddled with misinformation, general chaos aside.

Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis — who are all leading Trump’s legal team as he challenges the election results — implied evidence of voter fraud and malicious intent without any proof.

“What then would be the pathway or strategy to overturn what the campaign believes is a flawed election?” Corke asked, assuming election irregularities are legitimate. “Are we talking about the judicial path, are we talking about legislative pathway?”

McEnany insisted the president simply wants all votes to be legally counted to ensure a fair election.

Bloomberg’s Mario Parker later asked McEnany about the president’s upcoming meeting with Michigan lawmakers, which has already prompted protests.

“What is the president’s plan to discuss this afternoon with the two Michigan lawmakers, and will he ask them to have a state legislature appoint electors who support his reelection?” Parker asked. “What is the nature of that meeting?”

McEnany insisted that the president’s meeting is simply a routine event, as he meets with lawmakers often, completely ignoring the implications of a meeting amid the controversy to certify Michigan’s results.

The press secretary was then met with heckles from Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem, who pushed her to answer: “When are you gonna admit you lost?”

C-SPAN’s Steve Holland also pressure McEnany to tell reporters when the president plans to concede and begin the transition of power.

“At what point does the president concede the race and allow for a proper transition to the Biden administration?” Holland asked.

“There is ongoing litigation, there are, what we know 74 million Americans that voted for this president — that’s more votes than any president has gotten in history,” she replied. “It’s really extraordinary and there are very real claims out there that the campaign is pursuing. 234 pages of affidavits publicly available in one county alone, that’s Wayne County and two individuals on the board there that have declined to certify.”

McEnany then proceeded to suggest that mail-in voting is known to lead to election fraud — which is untrue.

NPR’s Tamara Dawnell Keith questioned if the Director of GSA, Emily W. Murphy, has faced pressure to determine who the next president will be. McEnany claimed she was not facing any pressure.

Following up on questions regarding the transition of power, CBS News’ Weijia Jiang asked McEnany if it’s true that Trump has instructed members of his team to refrain from passing on information to Joe Biden.

“No, I’ve certainly never been instructed that,” McEnany claimed. “I’ve never heard of an instruction to that end.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

