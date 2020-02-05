Former Vice President Joe Biden went on the offensive against fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Pete Buttigieg, Wednesday, during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

“If Senator Sanders is the nominee for the party, every Democrat in America up and down the ballot in blue states, red states, purple states… in easy districts and competitive ones, every Democrat will have to carry the label Senator Sanders has chosen for himself,” Biden declared. “I don’t criticize him, he calls himself a democratic socialist.”

On Buttigieg, Biden called out the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for criticizing the Obama administration.

“Is he really saying the Obama-Biden Administration was a failure? Pete, just say it out loud,” said Biden. “I have great respect for Mayor Pete and his service for this nation, but I do believe it’s a risk — to just be straight up with you — for this party to nominate somebody who’s never held office higher than mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana. I do believe it’s a risk.”

According to the 2020 Iowa Caucus results so far, Biden came in at fourth place, behind Buttigieg, Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), with zero delegates.

Watch above via CNN.

