Biden Blasts Trump in Primetime Speech for Making ‘A Big Lie an Article of Faith in the MAGA Republican Party’

President Joe Biden attacked former President Donald Trump during his “protecting democracy” address to the country Wednesday evening.

Biden began his remarks shortly after 7 p.m., and he portrayed the country’s voting integrity as imperiled with just six days before the midterm elections. The president said his predecessor shares a lot of blame:

American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost. He has abused his power and put loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution. He’s made a big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party – the minority of that party. The great irony about the 2020 election is it’s the most attacked election in our history. And yet there’s no election in our history we can be more certain of its results.

Biden said Trump exhausted every legal remedy while challenging the outcome.

“Every legal challenge that could have been brought was brought,” he said. “Every recount that could have been undertaken was undertaken. Every recount confirmed the results. Wherever fact or evidence had been demanded the big lie has been proven to be just that. A big lie. Every single time.”

Biden then said that “extreme MAGA Republicans” are not over the 2020 election and are seeking to nullify the coming midterms.

“It’s trying to succeed where they failed in 2020,” Biden said. “To suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself. ”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

