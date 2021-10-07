During a speech outside Chicago on Thursday, President Joe Biden gave a shoutout to Fox News as an example of companies that have a vaccine mandate – though it is actually not a mandate.

“People chose to get vaccinated. That’s why we’re seeing more companies signing up. I recently met with the CEOs of Disney, Microsoft, who you’re familiar with here, Walgreens, to hear about their requirements,” he said. “The Business Roundtable represents 200 of the largest businesses in the world and it has championed vaccination requirements to keep businesses open and workers safe.”

The president continued, “America’s largest aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, who I met with yesterday, the chairman of the board, Northrop Grumman — they all just announced plans to implement vaccination requirements.”

Biden then named another company that he said he “always get a kick out of” and whispered, “Fox News.” This elicited laughter from the crowd.

“Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees,” he whispered.

However, contrary to Biden’s statements about Fox News, the network has not mandated the vaccine, but it has established a vaccine pass system in which unvaccinated employees have to comply with certain additional guidelines, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular testing.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com