Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer’s new show debuted with a bang on Monday: 1.8 million total viewers and 269,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic. That means Bill Hemmer Reports — the show launched to replace Shep Smith’s hour — not only beat out his time slot rivals on CNN and MSNBC, but also every show in CNN’s primetime lineup.

In that 3 p.m. time slot, CNN bagged 867,000 total viewers while MSNBC drew 1.01 million.

Hemmer’s debut show — which featured one outro to a bed of Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” — saw the anchor interview Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey.

Meanwhile in primetime, CNN averaged 916,000 viewers Monday night, and over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow continued dominating that network’s ratings with 2.96 million total viewers and 434,000 in the demo.

But once again, Sean Hannity was the most watched cable news program with a total of 3.4 million viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson with 3.3 million.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]