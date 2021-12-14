On Tuesday night’s edition of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, Mediaite founder Dan Abrams spoke with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who said cable news networks – including his former employer – now “play to the choir.”

During one exchange, O’Reilly — who was forced out by Fox News in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations — said that the show that he had on Fox News could still air nowadays on the network. That comment came in response to a question from Abrams about whether The O’Reilly Factor “could exist at Fox News today.”

Here’s how O’Reilly responded:

Well sure, because I brought in millions and millions of viewers and billions of dollars to that corporation for more than 20 years. Look, there’ll never be another cable news anchor who’s number one for 16 consecutive years. It’s a different world now. It’s–everything is fractured now. But if went back to any network and reimposed The O’Reilly Factor where we brought on people to debate from all sides and we presented evidence as best we could backed up by facts, that show would go through the roof. But it’s easy to play to the choir and that’s what they’re all doing now. That’s easy. It’s hard to debate and especially when you bring bright people in.

Earlier in the interview, O’Reilly — who is currently on a four-city arena tour with former President Donald Trump — defended his conversations with the former president, claiming that he asked “tough” questions. The former Fox host mentioned that he has told Trump directly that he lost in 2020, contrary to the former president’s lie that he won that election.

“He asked me my opinion and I told him that was a loser. And I told him he should run on his record if he wants to go for another term,” he said. “That’s exactly what I told him. He asked me, and that’s exactly what I told him.”

Also, O’Reilly only somewhat defended former Fox News colleagues Brian Kilmeade, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity after their text messages to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows were read during a 1/6 committee hearing on Monday.

Those hosts asked Meadows to get Trump, then the president, to do something to stop the riot.

O’Reilly called the storming of the Capitol, “one of the most disgraceful displays in U.S. history.”

“They want what’s best for the country,” said O’Reilly about the hosts but he added that journalistically “I would not have done it myself.”As for his opinion on Fox News coverage of January 6th since the event itself O’Reilly said: “Fox News is a different place then when I was there. . . when I was there, there was discipline from management that diminishing the Capitol riot could never have happened.”

After the interview, Abrams mentioned that one of the Fox News hosts implicated by the committee reached out to him directly during his broadcast.

“I will just tell you that Sean Hannity just texted me. He’s has been watching the interview I just did with Bill O’Reilly and he’s bothered by the fact that I was saying that he was minimizing Jan. 6. Sent me a long quote about what he said on his radio show on Jan. 6,” said Abrams. “He’s going to air it, he says, again tonight.”

Hannity’s claim that he condemned the attack on the Capitol during his first broadcast after the riot checks out.

“Every good and decent American, we know, will and must condemn what happened at the Capitol,” Hannity said.

Since then, however, Hannity has made a number of comments downplaying the events of Jan. 6 — as well as minimizing Trump’s role.

In a Nov. 23 interview with Trump, Hannity told the former president, “It seems to me that the committee has a pre-determined conclusion, outcome. And that is to once again try to bludgeon you. If they really cared about peace — and I condemn what happen on the 6th. And you said, ‘Many of you will peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol so your voices will be heard.’ They forget that part.”

Later in that interview, he equated the attack on the Capitol to the “535 so-called peaceful riots” in the summer of 2020.

Hannity has also previously questioned whether the “radical left” played a role in the attack.

And just today on his radio show, he claimed that some of the events on Jan. 6 were “staged.”

“Now, do I think there were some people, based on the reports, that there were people that had staged certain things?” Hannity said. “Yeah, I think that’s true too.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

