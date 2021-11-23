Hannity Goes on a Tear Dismissing January 6 Committee in Trump Interview: You Told People to Peacefully March

Sean Hannity dismissed the work of the January 6 committee as he interviewed former president Donald Trump and proactively defended his actions the morning of the Capitol riots.

The select committee has subpoenaed a number of Trump allies and rally organizers, from Steve Bannon to Stephen Miller to Kayleigh McEnany to Alex Jones to Proud Boys leaders.

Hannity asked Trump why there’s no committee looking into the summer 2020 riots. “Where are the prosecutions of the many people we have on videotape committing all of these crimes?”

“It seems to me that the committee has a pre-determined conclusion, outcome,” he told the former president. “And that is to once again try to bludgeon you. If they really cared about peace — and I condemn what happen on the 6th. And you said, ‘Many of you will peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol so your voices will be heard.’ They forget that part.”

“My question is where’s the committee looking into the 535 so-called peaceful riots in the summer that killed Americans and injured thousands of cops?” he asked.

Trump responded by saying “nothing would have happened in Seattle until I was ready to send in the troops in the form of the National Guard.”

The former president pushed a number of lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election for weeks, culminating in a mob of his supporters violently storming the Capitol on January 6. Some of them were on video chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the then-president’s repeated public attacks on his own vice president to unilaterally reject the 2020 election results. Trump famously attacked Pence on Twitter moments after the then-vice president was evacuated.

