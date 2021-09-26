Bob Woodward, Robert Costa Address Whether ‘Trumpian’ Is Now Worse Than ‘Nixonian’

The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa were asked to render a verdict on whether Donald Trump’s national impact was “worse” than that of Richard Nixon.

The Peril authors spoke to Chuck Todd on Sunday and discussed their many explosive revelations from Trump’s final days as president. Near the end of the conversation, Todd asked Woodward to define the terms “Nixonian” and “Trumpian.”

Woodward answered by saying Trump “is staking everything” on his false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. He added that former CIA Director Gina Haspel assessed Trump was trying to execute a “right-wing coup,” and she also described Trump as “a child, a six-year-old having a temper tantrum.”

“So does this go beyond Nixonian?” Todd asked. “To be Trumpian is worse than to be Nixonian?”

“Well, we were in a dangerous national security moment,” Woodward said. “If things had gone crazy with China or Russia or Iran, all of whom, we discovered these countries were on alert, and that’s the edge of war and miscommunication. A pretty frightening time.”

“When Nixon gets on the helicopter in ’74, he goes away to California, he stays there,” Costa added. “Not the same dynamic this time with President Trump.”

