Lindsey Graham Reportedly Mocked Team Trump’s ‘Third Grade’ Level Arguments to Prove 2020 Election Fraud

A new excerpt of the upcoming book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and his cohorts were not impressed by the efforts of former President Donald Trump’s legal team to question the 2020 election.

The preview of Peril released on Monday by the Washington Post delves into Graham’s attempts to personally help investigate the ex-president’s unsubstantiated claims of mass fraud. It describes a meeting Graham had with Rudy Giuliani just days before January 6th, though the senator was unmoved by the lack of hard evidence from Trump’s former personal attorney.

“Give me some names,” he reportedly said to Giuliani and Mark Meadows. “You need to put it in writing. You need to show me the evidence.”

According to the book, Graham privately gave “a withering assessment” to the credibility of the idea that there was enough rampant election fraud to swing the election away from Trump. He was quoted saying the claims “were suitable for ‘third grade.'”

Trump’s legal team eventually presented Graham with several memos questioning the vote in a number of battleground states. The book outlines several red flags that were reportedly evident in these findings, and when Graham passed them off to one of his top lawyers for his take, attorney Lee Holmes was similarly unconvinced of their merits.

“Holmes found the sloppiness, the overbearing tone of certainty, and the inconsistencies disqualifying,” the book says. “The memos, he determined, ‘added up to nothing.'”

