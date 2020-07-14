Fox News covered the entirety of President Donald Trump’s lengthy Rose Garden press conference Monday, and once it wrapped Bret Baier remarked upon how notable it was that most of the White House event was campaign rhetoric.

The president briefly announced U.S. action against China in response to the national security law on Hong Kong before going on a rather long campaign-event-style speech attacking Joe Biden and various other political foes.

Baier reviewed the speech for viewers and said, “The president wrapping up what turned out to be a long list of differences with Biden. What the president called a list of Democrat agenda items. He spoke for 52 mites before taking a question.”

“Presidents in the past by tradition have stayed away from overt campaign rhetoric from the Rose Garden or the White House, but it is the president’s discretion,” Baier continued.

But he added, “It is worth nothing, however, to be fair, that had President Obama made this kind of speech from the Rose Garden, Republicans on Capitol hill would likely have been up in arms.”

