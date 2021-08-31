Bret Baier Says Biden Could Have Been Checking Late Son’s Rosary, Not His Watch, During Ceremony For Fallen Soldiers

Fox News anchor Bret Baier has another explanation for those claiming President Joe Biden checked his watching during a ceremony for the 13 United States service members killed in Afghanistan last week.

Biden attended what the military refers to as a “dignified transfer” at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday, honoring the soldiers who were killed during a suicide bombing outside of Kabul airport.

At one point during the ceremony, Biden appeared to look down at his watch, or something else on his wrist, sparking a backlash from conservatives as well as from Mark Schmitz — the father of one of the fallen Marines.

Schmitz, the father of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, told Fox News host Sean Hannity that his meeting with Biden “didn’t go well,” adding that his behavior at the ceremony was “the most disrespectful thing” he had ever seen.

Hannity’s interview with Schmitz aired again on Tuesday’s Outnumbered, prompting co-hosts Harris Faulkner, Kayleigh McEnany, Emily Compagno, and guest K.T. McFarland to condemn the president.

Baier, however, offered another possibility for why Biden would be looking down at his wrist amid a ceremony for fallen soldiers: he was checking his late son’s rosary.

“Let me first say that listening to those fathers talk to Sean last night was heart-wrenching. You can’t even imagine the pain of losing a child and have to bury a child,” Baier said. “If the president was looking at his watch, as it appeared to those fathers, they obviously took that as being so disrespectful, and The White House should be asked about that.”

“Let me offer something else,” he continued. “On that left wrist, the president wears the rosary of his son Beau, and perhaps — and this is not making excuses — he was looking down at the rosary as he has done numerous times.”

While Biden’s son Beau died of cancer in 2015, he joined the military in 2002 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008.

Watch above, via Fox News.

