Bret Baier ‘Surprised’ There Haven’t Been Biden Admin Resignations Over Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘This Really Was a Horrible Thing’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Monday he’s surprised at a lack of resignations in the Biden administration over the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been questioned by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Afghanistan, and during that hearing Neil Cavuto asked his colleague if he thinks Blinken’s job is safe.

Baier noted that the ultimate decision falls to Biden, and that Blinken has been a “longtime aide” to the president.

“I’m surprised that there haven’t been other resignations in other parts of this chain,” he continued. “Because this really was a horrible thing, from the intelligence that prevented them from knowing the Taliban was gaining this to the actual implementation.”

At one point during the hearing, Blinken claimed “we did not inherit a plan” from the Trump administration on withdrawal.

Baier reacted by saying, “That doesn’t cut it.”

“They inherited a deadline negotiated with conditions-based negotiations, as pointed out by some of the Republicans,” he continued. “They renegotiated it. But they didn’t, in the interim, come up with a plan about how to get Americans and other people out by that date.”

