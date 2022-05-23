Brian Kemp Says He’s ‘Very Appreciative’ of Trump, Who Trashed Him as Worse Than Stacey Abrams

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said on Monday he is “very appreciative” of Donald Trump despite the former president having trashed him as worse than likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Story With Martha MacCallum, Kemp was asked about Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich mocking former Vice President Mike Pence campaigning for Kemp.

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” Budowich told The New York Times in a statement. “Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention. The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”

“What do you think about the Trump team’s attack on Mike Pence there?” asked MacCallum.

“Well, Martha, I would just say, you know, I’m very appreciative, still am, of everything that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence did for our state, especially during the pandemic,” responded Kemp. “I mean, we had a lot of things we worked on whether it was securing the border, we got National Guard troops down there, on economic issues, and then, obviously, just tons of things as we were fighting to protect livelihoods and lives during the pandemic. And they both were very helpful to our state.”

Kemp went on to say he’s “glad to have Mike Pence coming back” and called him “a friend” and “great supporter.”

Trump, who endorsed former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary, said in September that Abrams “might be better” than Kemp.

