Brian Kilmeade Asks Former Acting Attorney General if Trump’s Secret Service Detail Will Keep Him Out of Prison

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade asked former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker if former President Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail could keep the former him out of prison.

Whitaker served as the acting Attorney General for Trump for a handful of months before Bill Barr took over and appeared on Fox News Tuesday morning to discuss the indictment brought forth by Fulton County DA Fani Willis against Trump and over a dozen more co-conspirators.

Kilmeade noted how the president wants to get the trial out of Fulton County because the jurisdiction is overwhelmingly Democratic from a political perspective. “He says, you know, ‘these people didn’t vote for me. I have no shot of a fair trial,'” paraphrasing Trump, before asking about what it would look like if Trump were actually sentenced to prison.

“Some have said he cannot go to jail,” he said. “Secret Service is protecting in the rest of his life, and they’re not going to go to jail and protect him. So is there a scenario where he does actually go to prison if he’s found guilty?”

“That it’s obviously an unknown answer, but probably the most likely interpretation is that the Secret Service is required to protect President Trump 24 hours every day, seven days a week, and it would be almost impossible for them to do that,” Whitaker replied, before suggesting that the legal theories used by Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith are “novel” and “very aggressive” approaches.

Kilmeade appeared to be referencing a recent Washington Post article that suggested that Trump’s Secret Service detail may, in fact, keep him from serving in a traditional prison. That said, Fox News openly discussing the specifics of Trump serving time for alleged crimes in real terms appears to be the first page of a new chapter in how the network is coving the former president.

