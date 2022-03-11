Brian Kilmeade called on the oil industry to publicly explain how the Biden administration is wrong in describing why gas prices are so high by demonstrating how they aren’t price gouging.

The rising cost of gas, and the inflation that has come with it, has become a political hot potato and, as such, a frequent talking point in the White House Press Briefing. Of course, the conservative opinion shows have been eager to use it as a cudgel against President Joe Biden.

Fox & Friends took a new approach Friday morning. After first showing a back and forth between their White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Jen Psaki, in which the Press Secretary explained that the price of gas has gone up 57 cents “since Putin lined up troops on the border of Ukraine.”

Doocy pushed back on blaming Putin for gas hikes, which started well before the Ukrainian conflict, saying, “last month the statement didn’t mention the Putin price hike it mentioned inflation because of the pandemic. Why is that?”

“Global economists have all agreed that has been the biggest contributor to date of inflation because of the impact on the supply chain,” Psaki explained. “Obviously, global events impact the economy. The global economy, as well as global inflation. And the price hikes as a result, that have escalated over the course of time of president Putin’s further invasion of the impasse on the global oil markets are, of course, having an impact.”

Coming out of that clip, Kilmeade mocked Psaki’s reasonable “Nice try,” though he didn’t explain why her comment was worthy of the playground ridicule. He then paraphrased a video that she put out recently, saying, “[Psaki] says ‘it’s time for the oil and gas companies to start drilling on the 9,000 leases they have permits for,'” adding that “the oil companies don’t have permits for they have leases for.”

“I think it’s up to the oil companies, who have been scared to death to come public because they don’t want things to have more retribution their way; it’s incumbent on them to stand up and let everybody know,” Kilmeade said. “You know your industry inside and out.”

“I don’t have a problem with you earning a profit,” Kilmeade added. “Number one, if you are not gouging, let everyone know you are not gouging. Number two is, tell us in very fundamental terms because we are not in the business what you are doing with those permits and those leases. And tell them the relation of potentially what you could be doing if the government would unleash it.”

“Everybody would cover it the networks would carry it, and this would be the push back on everything that the spokesperson and President Biden are saying,” he concluded.

Kilmeade makes a great point that there are two competing narratives at play. The White House blames the gas and oil industry, which is currently enjoying record profits, and Fox News, which has been called out for shilling for the oil industry since the Biden administration started.

Sunlights the best disinfectant, and let’s figure it out!

Watch above via Fox News.

