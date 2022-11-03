Brian Kilmeade Mocks Biden’s Democracy Speech: ‘Where’s Nancy Is Nothing Perilous’ — That’s What a FedEx Guy Asks!

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade ripped Joe Biden’s pre-midterms speech by sneering at the president’s references to the politically-motivated attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Biden used his Wednesday night speech to condemn Donald Trump’s role in sowing doubt in America’s elections, and he warned of election deniers and “extreme MAGA Republicans” intending to carry out the former president’s agenda if they win the 2022 midterms. Biden’s speech began, however, by referring to last week’s home invasion when suspected attacker David DePape broke into the Pelosi residence, attacked Paul Pelosi, and later admitted his intent was to kidnap the house speaker and interrogate her under threats of violence.

In his speech, Biden noted that DePape called out “Where’s Nancy” during the attack, which were “the very same words” spoken by the Trump-supporting rioters who were hunting for Pelosi when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. As Fox & Friends reacted to the speech on Thursday, Kilmeade called it “a waste of good TV time” as he ripped Biden because “he acts like Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the only one who has been attacked when we show you every single day how many innocent people have been attacked by criminals that should be behind bars.”

Kilmeade was most condescending toward Biden’s January 6 invocation, dismissively comparing the calls of “where’s Nancy” to a FedEx delivery man trying to deliver a package.

You bring up Donald Trump, January 6th and Paul Pelosi and saying they turned the words ‘where’s Nancy?’ That’s the same thing FedEx guy says when he needs a signature. ‘Where’s Nancy’ is nothing perilous. That’s what you do when you are looking for Nancy. There’s no two things that are together. That guy, the nudist, Black Lives Matter enthusiast, pride flag owner, living in a bus who sexually abused his children has nothing to do with January 6th. Has nothing to do with Donald Trump, has everything to do with the crime in San Francisco and the illegal immigrants who overstayed their Visa.

Since the Pelosi attack, conservatives and right-wing media figures have mocked the assault, spread conspiracy theories about it, and chosen to ignore DePape’s adherence to views affiliated with QAnon and the MAGA movement. They also dampened the political ramifications of the attack by focusing on DePape’s nudity activism, his “hippie” lifestyle, his history of mental illness, and his status as a Canadian immigrant who overstayed his Visa.

Watch above via Fox News.

