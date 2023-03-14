Brian Kilmeade Says Trump ‘Is On a Bit of a Roll’ Since He ‘Stopped Having Lunch With White Supremacists’

Brian Kilmeade lauded former President Donald Trump for exhibiting more discipline on the campaign trail than he has in election cycles past.

On Tuesday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade reacted to a speech Trump delivered in Iowa on Monday, where stated he is the only candidate who can prevent tensions between the U.S., Russia, and China from escalating into World War III.

Kilmeade said Trump is “on a bit of a roll” since he visited East Palestine, Ohio, where last month a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the environment. He also referenced the former president dining with avowed White supremacist Nick Fuentes in November, which unsurprisingly caused an uproar.

“He also is on a bit of a roll since he went and visited East Palestine, stopped having lunch with White supremacists, and he has gotten a very disciplined message,” Kilmeade said, before noting Trump’s 73% approval rating among Republicans without a college degree.

“This is the most disciplined I’ve ever seen him – even compared to 2016,” he continued. “If you see his team, you get text messages every day about policy, not, ‘Such and such is a jerk’ or, ‘This person’s nickname.’ There are policy things coming out. So, it seems very organized.”

Trump declared his candidacy in November. So far, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is the only other Republican to announce. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to declare his candidacy, which some Republicans hope will provide a viable alternative for Trump-weary GOP primary voters.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com