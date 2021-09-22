Brian Kilmeade Swiftly Wrecks Fox Co-Host’s Replacement Theory Rant

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade undermined an argument put forth by Rachel Campos-Duffy that echoed replacement theory.

On Wednesday, Fox & Friends spoke to Karl Rove about the surge of Haitian asylum-seekers and other immigrants around Del Rio, Texas.

During that conversation, Campos-Duffy claimed Democrats support “open borders” and suggested that was because they are trying to import future Democratic voters:

A lot of people speculate the reason why the Biden administration has essentially opened our borders is they think A: they believe in open borders, but B: in the future, they will benefit politically from all these new immigrants — who are illegal immigrants — who will eventually be voters.”

These remarks from Campos-Duffy echo replacement theory, a white supremacist conspiracy theory that Democrats want to fundamentally change America through immigration and disproportionate birthrates.

The idea has been frequently pushed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who claimed Democrats are “trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world.”

Others on the network have pushed replacement theory on multiple occasions as well.

Campos-Duffy went on to suggest that open borders are how Democrats plan to turn Texas into a blue state, but both Rove and Kilmeade provided evidence to refute her theory.

Rove retorted that the counties that moved furthest towards Republicans in the 2020 election are the “heavily Hispanic counties along the Rio Grande river.”

Kilmeade himself offered a concise stat that completely undermined the suggestion from Campos-Duffy: he cited poll that found a majority of Latino voters in Texas disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance.

Indeed, a new poll found 54 percent of Texas Latinos disapprove of Biden’s job performance while only 35 percent approve.

“That’s not a good sign if you want to turn Texas blue,” Kilmeade said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

