comScore

Brian Stelter’s HBO Special on Disinformation and Fake News Draws Outrage From Conservative Twitter

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 16th, 2020, 12:48 pm

CNN’s host of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter, is set to release a documentary in March on fake news and disinformation in the digital age of President Donald Trump

According to a press release from WarnerMedia, the governing company of both CNN and HBO, thee CNN host will be the executive producer of the documentary alongside Andrew Rossi directing the HBO special. 

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News will uncover and bring to light the “rising phenomenon of ‘fake news’ in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false news stories have on the average citizen.”

The press release underlines that the film will focus on exposing conspiracy theories such as the “Pizzagate” case, in addition to other widespread conspiracy theories frequently peddled by pro-Trump pundits.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy also floated the idea of being in the HBO special.

The documentary set to focus on that of fake news and disinformation didn’t sit too well with some on conservative Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: