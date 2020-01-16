CNN’s host of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter, is set to release a documentary in March on fake news and disinformation in the digital age of President Donald Trump.

According to a press release from WarnerMedia, the governing company of both CNN and HBO, thee CNN host will be the executive producer of the documentary alongside Andrew Rossi directing the HBO special.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News will uncover and bring to light the “rising phenomenon of ‘fake news’ in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false news stories have on the average citizen.”

The press release underlines that the film will focus on exposing conspiracy theories such as the “Pizzagate” case, in addition to other widespread conspiracy theories frequently peddled by pro-Trump pundits.

HBO just announced something I’ve been working on for a couple of years: A documentary titled “AFTER TRUTH: DISINFORMATION AND THE COST OF FAKE NEWS.” The film will premiere on TV and online this March. Directed by @a_rossi! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

CNN’s Oliver Darcy also floated the idea of being in the HBO special.

I may or may not be in this! https://t.co/Kh6TlGdZY4 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 15, 2020

The documentary set to focus on that of fake news and disinformation didn’t sit too well with some on conservative Twitter.

Will Nick Sandmann be interviewed? https://t.co/FgQU2joMCm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2020

A story saying “Smollett was attacked” is still up https://t.co/iZv0gA6uEJ — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 15, 2020

Watch this if you want to be gaslit into oblivion. https://t.co/Fh7DU1XLQW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 15, 2020

Will it include the time you didn’t correct your guest when he claimed Trump killed more people than Hitler/Stalin/Mao combined?

Or CNN’s slander and libel against the 16y/o you guys just settled with?

Or those 3 reporters CNN had to fire a couple years back for fake Russia news? https://t.co/a0bcDkT8Aq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]