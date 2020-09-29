As Tucker Carlson previewed Tuesday night’s debate, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said there’s no doubt that Joe Biden is “senile.”

Hume — who filled in for debate moderator Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this past weekend — told Tucker Carlson President Donald Trump will “do his best to try to get Biden off his game and rattle him ,and hope the confusion that senile people often experience will come into play.”

But, while stating that “I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s senile,” Hume added that Biden may still do well:

“I’m not sure it was at all wise for the president to talk… about how out of it Joe Biden is, because remember the last debate, it was just the two of them, Biden and Bernie, a televised debate very much like what we’re going to have tonight, and Biden did just fine. Elderly people experiencing memory loss and other problems associated with age can go for periods of hours at a time and be just fine. I don’t think there’s any doubt Biden’s senile, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to show up tonight. And I suspect he’ll be well prepped, I think he’ll be well-briefed and anything can happen.”

“Now that the expectations for him have been set so low,” Hume added, “if he comes out and doesn’t drool and gets through everything pretty well, it could end up being quite a boost for him.

Carlson said, “So all of the conversation, or most of it anyway at least on the right, has been around Biden’s capability. ‘Can he do this? Will he show?’ We’ve spent a lot of time talking about that. Looks like we were wrong.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

