Fox News analyst Brit Hume, during Super Tuesday coverage, (once again) flirted with the idea that Joe Biden’s gaffes are proof the 2020 presidential contender is approaching senility.

Fox News covered Biden’s speech in California Tuesday night, delivered as he racked up wins in the Democratic primary, and the discussion focused on the former vice president mixing up the two women were on stage behind him. Fox arrived at the subject when Hume called Biden an “iffy character” who has gotten away with “saying the most remarkable things.”

He continued:

Is there not a chance, still, that along the way, voters might go, whoa, wait a minute, if he says something that is just some horrible gaffe, which is certainly possible, he forgets where he is at the absolutely wrong moment.

Hume’s colleagues weren’t as put-off by Biden’s gaffe. Bret Baier and Dana Perino compared them to President Donald Trump’s tweets, in the sense that both party bases have accepted them and don’t allow either factor to affect how they vote.

“We’ve noted many times though,” Hume continued. “There are two kinds of Biden gaffes. There are the kinds he’s always made, and maybe this one tonight was one of those. He’s prone to that and always has been, no big deal. But more recently we have seen cases in which he didn’t know where he was.”

After Baier noted the recent instance in which Biden called Chris Wallace “Chuck,” Hume added, “Those are more disturbing because they suggest he may be non compos mentis, or at least, headed that direction.”

“We talk about things being baked into the stock market,” Wallace said. “I sorta feel that’s the way it is with voters and Joe Biden.”

“But how many other people voted for him tonight would agree that he’s senile? Or getting there?” Hume asked. “I think not many.”

“Wow,” Juan Williams replied. “I think that’s a little harsh.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]