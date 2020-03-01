Joe Biden did a few Sunday show interviews this morning, and towards the end of one of them, he nearly forgot who he was talking to.

Chris Wallace spoke with Biden on Fox News Sunday about his big South Carolina win, potential issues going into Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders, and President Donald Trump.

Wallace also asked Biden at one point about his “shaky performance” and campaign trail gaffes.

So it was perhaps extra-awkward when the interview ended, Wallace thanked him for coming on, and Biden said, “Alright, Chuck, thank you very much.”

Wallace said, “It’s Chris.”

Biden immediately corrected himself and explained, “I just did Chuck [Todd]. I tell you what, man, these are back to back.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

